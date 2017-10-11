Harrison’s forward thinking for Pools’ big FA Cup derby

Supersubs Rhys Oates and Jack Munns have given Craig Harrison a selection poser for Hartlepool United’s FA Cup derby at South Shields.

The forwards were used as a double half-time change on Saturday at Solihull Moors where Pools won 2-1.

Jack was fantastic, he got in some good positions, as did Rhys CRAIG HARRISON

It means the pair are hammering, metaphorically, on the manager’s door for a start ahead of the trip to Mariners Park this weekend.

Oates scored the opener at the start of the second period, set up by Munns, whose last-minute free-kick led to Jonathan Franks winner.

The lively Munns pulled the strings behind Oates, who was able to stretch a Moors defence who had coped comfortably in the first 45 minutes.

“Jack was fantastic,” said Harrison. “He got in some good positions, as did Rhys.

“Rhys got into two or three position where he should have done better.

“He has run the channels really well.

“In the first half we had played a little bit too direct and played into the hands of their two big lads.

“But in the second half Rhys did some good running and Jack had them on their toes playing between their back four and the midfield.

“Those half spaces are really important to utilise and he did a great job in that area, he could maybe have got on the scoresheet as well.”

Harrison started the contest at Damson Park with James Thorne, Devante Rodney and Franks as his three most advanced players.