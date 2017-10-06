Harrison to send out same defence for away assignment

Craig Harrison looks set to send out the same defence for Hartlepool United’s National League visit to Solihull Moors .

Injury and unavailability continue to dog the Pools boss defensively, with Keith Watson (knee) a long-term absentee and Liam Donnelly away with Northern Ireland U21.

Nicky’s not a natural left-back though he is doing a great job in there CRAIG HARRISON

Michael Ledger (back) is a doubt, meaning Louis Laing and Scott Harrison will be at the heart of the grey rearguard with Carl Magnay and Nicky Deverdics as full-backs.

The Harrison-Laing axis did not have the most auspicious of starts to the season – Pools picked up just two points from a possible 15.

But after a couple of uncertain moments against Barrow, they did perform well.

Ledger made a timely block on Jordan White late on while Harrison made a nuisance of himself at the corner which brought the home winner.

“I’m pleased for Laingy and Scotty,” said the boss. “They started the season and were tested. They both got injured and Keith and Ledge came in and played really well so it must have been really disappointing from their point of view to have been out of the side.

“But they did really well on Tuesday night.”

Craig Harrison added his delight at the way the back four looked.

“Scotty has been out for a while and Laingy too, and Nicky’s not a natural left-back though he is doing a great job in there,” he said. “Mags has played every game bar one, Scotty Loach has played every game but bar that there has been quite a few changes in personnel. They did well.”

Ryan Donaldson (ankle) is a major doubt, with James Thorne set to return, with Connor Simpson and Rhys Oates also in contention.