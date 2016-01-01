Search
Hartlepool 0 Cambridge 5: Defensive shambles sees Pools put to the sword... yet again

Cambridge United made it eight goals conceded in just six days for Hartlepool United, by cruising to a four goal win at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Toto Nsiala.

Match ratings: How did Hartlepool United's players rate in Cambridge loss?

Hartlepool United were embarrassed yet again by Cambridge in this afternoon's 5-0 loss.

Billy Paynter.

Hartlepool team news: Striker earns recall

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has made four changes to the side who were humbled in the FA Cup at Port Vale last weekend.

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett

Craig Hignett: Hartlepool United fans must keep their cool

Boss Craig Hignett has urged patience among the Hartlepool United faithful.

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Ben Dudzinski.

Hartlepool’s rivalry with Darlington is not lost on Quakers loan man Ben Dudzinski

The rivalry between Hartlepool United and Darlington is not lost on Ben Dudzinski.

Nathan Thomas in action against Crawley Town.

Hartlepool United tickets available for a quid

Hartlepool United fans could pay just £1 for an away ticket, after Crawley Town announced their first ever 'Pay what you can' fixture.
Craig Hignett.

Hartlepool boss demands reaction from his under-fire squad

Having drawn a line under last weekend’s FA Cup debacle, Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett is hoping for the right kind of reaction from his players.

Michael Woods

Hartlepool will not repeat relegation fight this season - Michael Woods

Battle-hardened Michael Woods knows what it is like to struggle in League Two.

Pools boss Craig Hignett

Clear the air talks can aid Hartlepool’s cause - Craig Hignett

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett is hopeful that clear the air talks will help to iron out the club’s problems.

Craig Hignett and Curtis Fleming

Hartlepool must sell before they can buy in January transfer window

Hartlepool United will have to sell before they can buy in the January transfer market.

Scott Harrison.

One in, one out for Hartlepool United

Hartlepool boss Craig Hignett has revealed that he will have one key defender back in the first-team fold for the visit of Cambridge, but another will miss out.

Trevor Carson is helpless at Port Vale net the opener in last weekend's 4-0 FA Cup loss.

Craig Hignett opens up about his struggles with Hartlepool United players

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has admitted he is struggling to get his message across to his players.
Scott Harrison.

Rob Jones injury blow for Hartlepool, but who looks set to replace the defender?

Defender Scott Harrison is set to return to the Hartlepool United side to face Cambridge at the Vic tomorrow.

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett Picture by FRANK REID

Craig Hignett determined to save Hartlepool United’s season

Craig Hignett is adamant that Hartlepool United’s season is not doomed to failure.

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett

Hartlepool United’s Craig Hignett targeting loan market in January as permanent deals look unlikely

Hartlepool United will be shopping in the loan market, when they look to strengthen their squad in January.

Hartlepool United's Nicky Featherstone.

Don’t blame Hartlepool United’s kids for slump says skipper

Don’t blame the kids for Hartlepool United’s recent slump, says Nicky Featherstone.

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett.

Hartlepool United players’ futures are on the line - Craig Hignett

Craig Hignett says every Hartlepool United player’s future is on the line.

Port Vale score their fourth goal past Trevor Carson.

Liam Kennedy’s match analysis: Port Vale 4 Hartlepool United 0

Discipline. This is something that courses through the veins of any successful football club.

Jordan Pickford.

Rumour round-up: Spurs in for Sunderland star, Newcastle coach set to depart, West Ham talks with Slavan Bilic

Which Sunderland star is interesting Spurs? Are Newcastle United set to lose Scottish coach Ian Cathro? And could Slaven Bilic be on his way out of West Ham?
Craig Hignett

Hartlepool boss demands his players get nasty

Hartlepool United’s players need to get nasty, according to frustrated boss Craig Hignett.

Hartlepool United 3
