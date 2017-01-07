Hartlepool 0 Grimsby 1: Yussuf strike puts Pools to the sword

Hartlepool United slipped to yet another home loss, courtesy of a solitary strike from Grimsby Town's Adi Yussuf.

The opener came in the 35th minutes, and from a Pools perspective it was totally preventable.

A simple, straight ball, which took a slight deflection, was played into the heart of the Pools backline from the right and found Adi Yussuf, who took his time and slotted well past Adam Bartlett into the corner.

Craig Hignett's men were almost level, just minutes after the break when debutant Sean Kavanagh, signed on loan this week from Fulham, looked to have curled a brilliant effort home after a well-worked short corner.

But his exquisite strike was nodded off the line, just as it looked destined to nestle in the net.

Despite dominating proceedings in the second period, Pools could not break through the resolute visiting defence.

And yet another decent performance proved ultimately fruitless for Craig Hignett & Co, who failed to follow up positive results against Morecambe and Accrington on their own patch.