Hartlepool announce cheap ticket offer

Hartlepool United have given fans the chance to snap up tickets for the next three home games at a discounted price.

The club are offering a cheap three game bundle, with fans able to pick up tickets for the Yeovil Town, Plymouth Argyle and Crewe Alexandra games for as little as £45.

That means adult tickets are priced at just £15 per game, with a trio package for concessions available for just £20.

Pools take on Yeovil on Saturday, February 4, with high-flying Plymouth visiting the Northern Gas & Power Stadium on Saturday, February 18. The last game is against Crewe, which takes place on Tuesday, February 28.

Bundle tickets are on sale now from the club ticket office now. They will remain available until Friday, February 3.

