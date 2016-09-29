Hartlepool-born Derby County keeper Jonathan Mitchell named in England Under-21 squad

Hartlepool-born goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell is celebrating his first call up to the England Under-21 squad.

The Derby County stopper has been named in the squad to face Kazakhstan on Thursday, October 6 and Bosnia & Herzegovina on Tuesday, October 11 in the Under-21 Euro qualifiers.

The 21-year-old was born and raised in Hartlepool, supporting them growing up, and made his professional debut in Derby’s 2-1 FA Cup win over Hartlepool United last season.

Mitchell, a former High Tunstall College of Science pupil, moved to Derby in 2014 after leaving Newcastle United and has made excellent progress at County.

He is highly regarded by the Rams coaching staff and produced an impressive display in last week’s EFL Cup third round tie at home to Premier League Liverpool.

Uncapped Mitchell has been named in the squad alongside Sunderland duo Jordan Pickford and Duncan Watmore and Newcastle United keeper Freddie Woodman.

Mitchell will link up with the England Under 21 squad after Derby’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at Reading on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford looks certain to be in Gareth Southgate's first England squad after he was left out of the under-21s forthcoming double header.

Southampton's Nathan Redmond had also been tipped for a possible call-up by Southgate but he will remain with the Young Lions for now.

He was named in a 22-man squad that will travel to Kazakhstan on October 6 and host Bosnia & Herzegovina in Walsall five days later, with a point in the former enough to book a spot at Euro 2017 in Poland.

Aidy Boothroyd takes charge of the team, promoted from the under-20s to cover Southgate's secondment.

Bristol City's on-loan Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, who has scored 10 goals in 13 games for the Robins this term, is in line to win his first cap.

Brendon Galloway, Mason Holgate and Isaac Hayden are the other uncapped names in Aidy Boothroyd's squad.