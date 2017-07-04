Hartlepool boss Craig Harrison reveals how many more signings he hopes to make

Craig Harrison is confident he will have another couple of players in place before Hartlepool United’s season starts.

Pools have so far brought six new men into the squad as they gear up for a challenge on the National League after last season’s heartbreaking relegation.

Scott Loach, Jake Cassidy, Blair Adams, Luke George, Jack Munns and Ryan Donaldson have all been recruited by Harrison and transfer chief Paul Watson as they look to build a squad capable of getting back into the Football League at the first time of asking.

On the other side of the coin, Pools have sold goalkeeper Trevor Carson to Motherwell, winger Nathan Thomas to Sheffield United, and Lewis Allessandra, who has signed for Notts County, while senior players such as Rob Jones, Jordan Richards and Billy Paynter were released at the end of their contracts.

Carl Magnay and Rhys Oates have signed new deals, but with Brad Walker looking likely to leave the club this week after rejecting a contract offer, Harrison is fully aware he needs to further bolster his numbers.

And he has called for fans to be patient despite the signings slowing up after the initial flurry which saw Loach, Munns, George and Cassidy all unveiled on the same day over a fortnight ago.

Harrison said: “We’d like to bring two or three in between now and the start of the season, and we’re working hard behind the scenes to get them.

“Everyone got a bit excited when we brought in four together, but that was just a coincidence that they all fell together.

“There had been a lot of ground work over a few weeks to lead in to that.

“Since then, Ryan (Donaldson) has come in as well, and in between that we spoke to Mags who decided to sign, which was brilliant, and Rhys Oates has committed and come back on board.

“And then with Blair coming in and maybe two or three more then we will be done. It would be ideal to get a couple more in.”

If Walker departs Victoria Park, Harrison will be looking to add another centre-half to his ranks. With Matthew Bates stepping away from a playing role to focus on coaching the first team and reserves, it leaves just Scott Harrison as a senior central defender, though Magnay can also play there.