Hartlepool boss Craig Hignett eyes new additions as defender Jake Carroll departs

Jake Carroll's Cambridge United exit has freed up room for Hartlepool United to add two loan players, according to boss Craig Hignett.

The Pools boss is actively working to strengthen his lot in the January transfer window, with the club's hoping to climb the League Two table and avoid yet another relegation scrap.

And, as is the case with many clubs at this level, the manager must allow players to leave before he can add.

Hignett hopes that allowing out-of-favour Carroll, who penned a two year deal at fourth tier rivals Cambridge, to depart, will free up room to add at least two more new faces to his ranks this month.

"Jake moved on because we could afford to let him go," said the manager.

"Sean (Kavanagh) is going to play and Jake wasn’t. He had a chance to move on and good luck to him.

"He’s been great since I’ve been at the club, he’s been a really good professional and we wish him well.

"Kav is in and we will see what else happens. We will be looking to bring one or two in and I think we will be loaning people.

"We want people who will improve us, not just anyone who will make up the numbers, they’ve got to come in to play."