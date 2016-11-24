Hartlepool boss Craig Hignett gives Carl Magnay injury update

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has revealed that defender Carl Magnay is ahead of schedule in his bid to return from knee surgery.

Although, the former Chelsea trainee will not be rushed back by the club's medical staff.

Back in September Magnay had to be taken off after injuring his knee in a seemingly innocuous challenge during Pools' 0-0 home draw with Mansfield.

But later that week, after the swelling had went down, a scan confirmed the club and player's worst fears.

At the time club head physiotherapist Ian Gallagher explained: "Carl has ruptured the ACL and damaged other structures in his left knee joint. We will have to wait for the swelling to go down before he undergoes corrective surgery."

That surgery ruled the 27-year-old out of action for six months, which was a bitter blow not only to the player, who has suffered a similar injury before in his career, but also manager Hignett, who had picked Magnay in every Pools game to that point this campaign.

After the injury was confirmed Hignett described Magnay as "a big miss" who is "a massive part of the squad".

But recent news is positive, with Magnay said to be a couple of weeks ahead of where he should be in terms of recovery.

The gaffer revealed: "Mags is a bit ahead of schedule in terms of the movement in his knee.

"He really is flying."

News is also positive on Nathan Thomas, who also went under the knife to fix a groin issue last month.

Hignett continued: "Nath and Mags are progressing nicely. They are still some way off.

"Nath is a bit sore from the op still and is up and moving and I think he’s going to about eight weeks at least. Maybe more, as when he’s back training he will need a bit of a pre-season under his belt to get him back up to a level of fitness.

"You can’t rush them back and it’s going to be a while yet. He is scheduled to be fit somewhere around the end of January, so let’s see what happens."

More pressing injury concerns surround Jordan Richards and Liam Donnelly, who both sat out the 2-0 home win over Accrington on Tuesday evening.

Hignett says both should be fighting fit for the trip to Wycombe on Saturday.

"Jordy and Liam are OK," said the gaffer.

"Jordy could have played the other night, but Liam is out training again now, nothing serious."