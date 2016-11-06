Hartlepool boss Craig Hignett praises Pools' patience in FA Cup win

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett admits he felt it was only a matter of time before his side broke down spirited Stamford to seal FA Cup progression.

Pools had to be patient against the Lincolnshire minnows, waiting more than an hour before Nicky Deverdics free-kick set them on their way to a comfortable 3-0 victory.

And Hignett says he was in no doubt that his players would eventually break down the Daniels, and record their first home win since April in the process.

The manager said: "We had to be patient – keep the ball keep the moving and we knew they would tire.

"It was going to take a goal to open then up and they work hard for the manager and stuck . Hats off for them for keeping to their game plan for the manager.

"We kept it going, kept the ball moving, and a bit of quality with Nicky’s free kick and it was a really professional display.

"It was tough conditions, if it’s not right out there, and I see it in training every day them playing one-twos around the area and it clicks.

"We had some good movement, good rotation and we had to be patient.

"Sooner or later we were going to get in, we had efforts, hit the bar, but were in control and it was only a matter of time."