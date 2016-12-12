Hartlepool boss Craig Hignett reveals his despair ahead of January transfer window

That’s your lot! Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett is resigned to working with the players he has got, after being told he will not be backed financially in the January transfer window.

Saturday’s shocking 5-0 home loss to Cambridge underlined Pools’ need for reinforcements next month.

We may need to get loans to get us through, that is something we are exploring

But the gaffer says he will not get any funds to add, despite the club’s current plight.

Last week Hignett revealed that the club would not fund moves for any player in the winter window unless there were significant departures from the club.

And as a result he has to work with the hand of cards dealt him this campaign.

Hignett said: “I’ve got what I’ve got with the players, that’s it.

“We have we have got we have got, the group as it stands is what we have. We have to work with it.”

Hignett has been making plans ahead of next month, though.

The Pools boss is keen to make sure that by hook or by crook he manages to get someone through the door who might be able to change things around for the club.

While that may not be a senior player, he says it could be a youngster with something to prove.

Although, he has still got to make sure one or two are shown the Northern Gas & Power Stadium exit door, of which the Mail understands some discussions have taken place.

“You are hoping one or two will go,” said Hignett.

“It’s hard, though. This process is never easy. We have to see what happens.

“We may need loans to get us through, that is something we are exploring.

“What we do need is tough characters with bottle.

“But we know this is not easy because everyone wants the same type of people. They are not easy to come by as we found in the summer. We did try.

“More than likely it will have to be a young lad who comes in, probably from the under-23s somewhere else, who is hungry, wants games and has a point to prove to his manager.”

Character is something that has been called into question by many a Pools’ fan in recent months, especially given the players’ ability to collapse in games at the slightest sign of a crisis.

Hignett admits that trait has taken him by surprise.

He says he really thought the Pools squad had more about them than they have shown this week.

The manager said: “It’s surprised me, as I thought they had a bit of bottle and it turns out they haven’t.”