Hartlepool boss Dave Jones will monitor trialists carefully this week

Hartlepool United coach Sam Collins believes that Dave Jones could have a decision on his hands after all four of the club’s trialists impressed for the reserves.

Collins took the side in the 2-1 win over Mansfield Town on Tuesday, fielding a quartet of hastily-registered players, all with a view to them landing a first-team deal.

We need to have another look at all of them.

Tyler Harvey, Craig Reid, Tolu Kayode and Eddie Rogerson all started the clash, and Collins believes each one of them did themselves no harm with their midweek show in front of the experienced boss, who watched on from the Billingham Town terracing.

Of their performance Collins said: “With having so many trialists you are never quite sure how things will work out. But they did all right.”

The former Under-23s boss thinks that one swallow does not a summer make, though.

He believes the next few days in training will be the biggest test of their capabilities.

“It is difficult to tell, as it always is, on just one showing,” said Collins.

“We will also tell more about how they train with the rest of the first-team squad.”

Having worked with so many of the kids so often, Collins does not take any encouragement to champion any of his youngsters’ first-team claims.

One of those from Tuesday was Josh Hawkes.

Collins added: “Some of the young boys came on and did really well - Josh Hawkes scored a lovely free-kick.

“It was a good work out for a lot of them - James Martin, Kenton Richardson and others. They put in a very good performance. And now it is up to them to show they can step up. I am sure they can.”