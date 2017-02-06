Hartlepool boss Dave Jones will need all his players

Dave Jones is not afraid to make changes - but has stressed he will need every member of his squad from now until the end of the season.

After naming identical starting XIs on the opening two Saturdays since taking the reins at Hartlepool United, he made three alterations to his side for the 1-1 draw with Yeovil Town.

He handed instant debuts to loan signings Andrew Nelson and Louis Rooney and recalled Padraig Amond and his decision was vindicated as all three starred in a promising team performance.

Michael Woods missed out with an ankle problem while Lewis Hawkins and Rhys Oates were relegated to the bench and Nicky Deverdics fell out of the matchday 18.

But Jones says he will need to utilise his entire squad, especially with six games crammed into the shortest month of the year.

“I think it was a bit harsh on the boys I left out but I’ve said to them we have a squad of 20 players and I will need you all,” said Jones who selected a very attack-minded line-up.

“I will make changes how I see fit for the game-plan.

“I am not frightened to make changes.”

Pools looked the better side for the majority of the contest at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium and led through Amond’s superbly-taken 11th goal of the season.

Unfortunately, the good work was soon undone when the hosts conceded a penalty, former Pools star Matty Dolan converting from the spot.

Pools ran out of steam in the last 20 minutes, Jones suspecting it could be the result of some extra hard yards put in at training.

“Could we have played better?” questioned the former Stockport, Southampton, Wolves, Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday boss. “Yes.

“But I think there is a lot more to come from them.

“We looked tired at the end, but maybe that’s part of what we have been doing [at training].

“We’ve been hammering them and putting it in, so they need to step up in that department.”.