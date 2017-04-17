Hartlepool boss demands players execute plans properly

Dave Jones says it is vital Hartlepool United get their execution right at Leyton Orient.

Pools head to Brisbane Road this afternoon desperate for the three points to stay out of the bottom two.

Following a run of three losses, Jones’s side have drawn the last two fixtures 1-1, at Morecambe and at home to Carlisle, but can’t afford to lose to the O’s.

He has confidence in the players but admits they need to produce the goods.

“Once they cross the white line it, they have to put everything into practice what we have been doing on the training ground,” said Jones.

“There is no point leaving it on there.

“We got ourselves into some great positions on Friday, it was that final ball and decision, which let us down.

“Things like this will get better but I have said before we have players who are still learning their trade and learning the hard way.

“The youngsters are doing OK.

“Can they do better? Yes, of course they can, everyone can do better.”

Jones wants Pools to avoid conceding needless corners or free-kicks but says Friday’s result was hard-earned and a vital point.

“We gave set-pieces away needlessly and it’s probably nerves,” he said.

“We settled, kept going, kept pushing and with a bit of luck on another day, we could have got all three.”

Jones looks set to make one change with Carl Magnay replacing Kenton Richardson, who came off before half-time with an ankle problem.

The manager could put Liam Donnelly at right-back and recall Nicky Deverdics at left-back but providing Magnay has no reaction to his first significant involvement in the first team since September, the 28-year-old will start in the Eastend.

“I thought he did OK on Friday,” he said.

“It was probably a good game for him to come back into, he wasn’t up against an out-and-ot winger as such.

“We’ll see how he is [for Orient].

“His enthusiasm, the adrenaline will get him through the first couple of games.

“It’s after that it will be hard, remember he’s not played for seven months.

“You can’t create that first-team ‘rush’.

“You can play in 10 reserve games but it’s not the same as League Two.”