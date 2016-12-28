Hartlepool boss not worried by transfer window

No January deals will be sanctioned by Hartlepool United unless they are 100% right for the football club - that’s the view of manager Craig Hignett.

The Pools boss says he has the word of chairman Gary Coxall that no player will be allowed to leave the Northern Gas & Power Stadium unless it works for Pools financially.

We have one or two players who have a bit of interest in them.

Rumours of Pools’ financial predicament have been rife in recent months.

That has led many to assume players will be flogged to any bidder in the winter transfer window.

But this is not the case, according to Hignett - although, he has admitted that one or two suitors are circling for one or two of the players in his squad.

Hignett is not worried by the window, which opens on Sunday morning, though.

“I don’t think we will worry,” he said.

“And we have earmarked one or two we would like ourselves.

“But January is a funny one.

“The chairman has already said that if a deal is not right for the football club we will not do it.

“That is where we stand at the moment.

“I don’t anticipate any business will be done early, though.

“People tend to wait until the end and try and get you to take any deal that is on offer.”

More immediate than next month’s impending transfer business is Friday’s visit of Morecambe.

Of the match, Hignett, whose side are now just two points above the League Two dropzone, said: “Friday is a big game.

“I will watch the video of the Blackpool game, have a look at what they have done and prepare.

“I know enough about them and how we will go, but the last game has given me one or two extra questions that need answered.”