Hartlepool boss pleased to snap up ex-Stoke City striker

Craig Harrison has made another “good addition” to Hartlepool United’s frontline in Tomi Adeloye and insists none of his strikers will be going out.

Just days after signing former Nottingham Forest and Manchester City prospect, James Thorne, the Pools boss has added another new signing.

Harrison has brought in ex-Stoke City striker Adeloye on a short-term contract ahead of tonight’s National League clash with Barrow at Victoria Park.

The manager hopes the arrival of the 21-year-old, who has been training with the club, will spark even greater competition among his attacking players.

“Ideally, no one will be leaving the club,” Harrison told SportMail.

“Tomi is a good addition to the squad, he can play, left, right and centre in the forward line.

“The lad’s hungry and has shown a lot of desire - he’s done well since he’s been here.

“He scored last week in the behind-closed-doors friendly we had against Bradford and he has pace and power which teams fns hard to defend against.

“It brings real competition to the training round on a daily basis with a lot of players fighting for the positions.

“Games come thick and fast in the National league and we’ve had more injuries than we’d have liked, so having competition can only help us.

“When everyone’s fit I’m going to have a real headache, but so far I’ve not had everyone fit.

“Bringing in a player like Tomi means we have all bases covered.”

Like Thorne, Adeloye impressed in last Tuesday’s 6-2 victory over Bradford City.

The South-East Londoner has been training with Pools over the past month and has now agreed to extend his stay.

Adeloye, who has been handed the number 30 jersey, has a good pedigree, having been involved in the academies at Charlton Athletic and Millwall before joining Stoke City.

He scored twice in eight appearances for their development team and has gone on to have spells at Altrincham, Welling, Chelmsford, Dover Athletic and FC United of Manchester United.

Adeloye last month signed for St Albans City but has spent plenty of time at the Racecourse training HQ in Durham.

“Tomi has been training with us for around three of the last five weeks,” said Harrison.

“Even though he’s been in and out here, he’s impressed.

“He’s a little raw still but he has pace and power and that desire to succeed.”

He will be available for tonight’s National League match against Barrow, subject to FA and NL approval, though the promising forward may need some more time working with he squad before breaking into the match-day 16.

Thorne, who signed last Thursday, has already made his first-team debut, playing over an hour in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Woking.