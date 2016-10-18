Hartlepool boss relishing home tie against Wrexham or Stamford

Craig Hignett says the FA Cup is high on his list of priorities this season.

Last night Pools were handed a home draw in the first round of the competition, with the winner of tonight’s replay between Northern Premier League Division One side Stamford AFC and National League outfit Wrexham awaiting.

And Hignett, who lost an FA Cup final in 1997 while at Middlesbrough, values the competition.

So much so that he is hopeful Pools, who are also targeting a spot in the League Two play-offs this season, can put a decent run together in the famous old cup.

“I will never play a weakened team in this competition,” said Hignett. “I absolutely love the FA Cup.

“It was a competition we all grew up with and I was lucky enough to make it to a final. I value this competition highly. And I see us hopefully putting together a run.”

Although keen not to take the draw lightly, Hignett could not hide his delight, especially with it scheduled at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium next month.

“With the quality in our squad I would like to think we will progress,” he said.

“We have to make sure we treat the game with professionalism.

“All we could ask for, at the end of the day, was a home draw.”

The pair first met in Lincolnshire on Saturday and played out a 1-1 draw. The replay at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground is scheduled for tonight (7.45pm kick-off).

Elsewhere, County Durham side Spennymoor Town, of level seven in the pyramid, drew a trip to League One MK Dons.

Ties are to be played on the weekend of Saturday, November 5.

Full draw: Sheffield United v Leyton Orient; Millwall v Southend United; Dagenham & Redbridge v Halifax Town; Merstham v Oxford United; Taunton/Hemel Hempstead v Barrow; Southport v Fleetwood Town; Yeovil Town v Solihull Moors; Stockport County v Torquay/Woking; Dartford v Sutton United; Walsall v Macclesfield Town; Port Vale v Stevenage; Northampton Town v Harrow Borough/Margate; Cambridge United v Dover Athletic; Westfields v York/Curzon Ashton; MKDons v Spennymoor Town; Gillingham v Brackley Town; Alfreton/Gateshead v Newport County; Portsmouth v Wycombe Wanderers; Maidstone United v Rochdale; Bury v AFC Wimbledon; St Albans City v Carlisle United; Boreham Wood v Notts County; Mansfield Town v Plymouth Argyle; Braintree Town v Eastbourne Borough; HARTLEPOOL UTD v Wrexham/Stamford; Bolton Wanderers v Grimsby Town; Bradford v Accrington Stanley; Eastleigh v Swindon Town; Shrewsbury Town v Barnet; Morecambe v Coventry City; Crawley Town v Bristol Rovers; Whitehawk v Stourbridge; Colchester United v Chesterfield; Lincoln City/Guiseley v Altrincham; Exeter City v Luton Town; Charlton Athletic v Scunthorpe United; Cheltenham Town v Crewe Alexandra; Peterborough United v Chesham United; Blackpool v Kidderminster Harriers.h