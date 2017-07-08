Hartlepool boss wants FOUR more signings – and discusses triallists’ performances

Craig Harrison has set his sights on adding at least FOUR new faces to his Hartlepool United ranks before the National League season kicks off in 28 days.

All six of Pools new boys – Jake Cassidy, Luke George, Jack Munns, Scott Loach, Blair Adams and Ryan Donaldson – made their debut in Thursday’s night’s comprehensive pre-season curtain-raising win over Billingham Town.

But Harrison, far from content with his half a dozen additions so far this summer, wants more.

And he believes there’s an outside chance the club could get a couple of deals over the line in time for the visit to Northern League side Dunston on Wednesday night.

“We want more, definitely,” said Harrison when quizzed about his transfer plans.

“We are hoping to get a couple more over the line in the next week or so.

“It could be the case that we get two done in the next seven days then maybe another two after that.

“I am definitely hoping to get players in.”

While the gaffer has a number of irons in the fire this week, he also has three players on trial at the club who is considering taking another look at next week.

Martin Smith, former Manchester City and Swansea full-back Curtis Obeng and ex-Middlesbrough winger Junior Mondal all got 45 minutes under their belts in midweek at Bedford Terrace.

And it’s fair to say they all impressed with Obeng’s bursts down the right in the second half a particular stand out, so too Mondal’s jinks off the left in the opener.

“They did well,” said Harrison.

“Curtis has a lot of good experience. He has played at this level before and also with Swansea.

“I thought young Junior did well – he is exciting. He is a typical winger who gets on the ball and looks to excite.

“I thought Martin Smith was neat and tidy in the middle of the park, too.”

Meanwhile, Pools could welcome back Devante Rodney for the trip to the UTS Stadium this week.

The striker sat out the 6-0 demolition job two days ago, but he could well be in contention to kick off his pre-season next week.

Nicky Featherstone remains sidelined.