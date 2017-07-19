Hartlepool boss wants two more signings

Craig Harrison has not ruled out adding another couple of players to his National League squad.

The 39-year-old has signed EIGHT players already since becoming Hartlepool United manager.

And the former TNS boss admits he would like to enhance his group still further as he plots an instant return to the Football League at Pools.

“I’d like to get another two in in some shape or form,” Harrison told SportMail.

“Whether they are permanent signings or loans I feel we could do with one or two more in key areas.

“We have the bulk of our squad already in but we might need a couple of extras.”

While every manager would always say they’d love MORE players, Harrison is happy with those he has brought in.

Indeed, two of the eight combined for the home goal in the 2-1 defeat to Sunderland last night, Jack Munns setting up Ryan Donaldson, who finished with aplomb.

“It was a great ball by Munnsy, followed by a great finish by Ryan, who showed a lot of composure.”

Harrison says how Pools played gives genuine hope of success this season.

“It’s really encouraging how we played,” said the boss, whose side lost to two set-piece strikes.

“There is still a lot to work on, but if the lads give that every single day, then we won’t be a million miles away.”