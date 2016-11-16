Hartlepool chairman answers your questions about unpaid tax bills

Chairman Gary Coxall has offered fans some explanation as to why Hartlepool United were hit with a second winding up order petition in less than six months.

Coxall took to his personal Twitter account late yesterday evening to answer a number of burning issues facing the club after a petition for a winding up order by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs was listed in London’s High Court on Monday.

This is the second such incident this year involving the club and the HMRC.

Earlier this year Pools avoided a move by the taxman to try to wind the club up over a tax debt after an accounting error.

The Mail understands that a bill, due to be paid to the HMRC, went unpaid for around eight to 10 days.

But the issue is said to have since been resolved, and the bill has been settled.

The Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Taking to social media, Coxall offered his own explanations.

Starting off the dialogue, and addressing the exclusive story broken by the Mail yesterday, Coxall tweeted: "Re. the Notice, we made a late payment. Sounds far worse than it is, I completely understand the fears but nothing to worry about..."

When Hannah McLachlan (@Angel_McLachlan) sent the message "I completely trust your judgement and apologise for the strongly worded tweet aimed at you", Coxall admitted missing the payment was just not acceptable.

He said: "No need to apologise HM! I understand the concerns, and it happens so when it happens I have to accept not good enough".

When asked why the payment was late by Lee Connor (@leeconnor9), Coxall replied: "Late because we had someone who didn't (and still hasn't) paid on time. Two different reasons".

Fan Tim Girvan (@GasManTim) sent Coxall the tweet "we need a rich Sheihk".

Coxall responded to the Poolie with answers on potential future investment in the club by outside parties.

He said: "No, to secure the club we will be completely self sufficient to enable growth and improve results by our own homegrown players.

"Any investment would have to be right for the club, nothing/no one else".