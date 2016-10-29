Hartlepool chairman backs manager Craig Hignett

Chairman Gary Coxall has come out to publicly back manager Craig Hignett, in light of recent criticism of the Hartlepool United boss.

The Pools supremo took to his personal Twitter account this morning, to express his support of the gaffer, addressing messages questioning the Hignett's position at the club sent to him on social media.

Pools have slipped to 17th in the League Two table, ahead of this afternoon's visit to Barnet, following two defeats on the bounce.

And despite concerns on the terraces, Coxall says he is sticking by his man, as well as backing the Pools players, fans and even Hignett's critics.

Coxall has also called for togetherness.

"I can't not address some of the messages I received over the week past, calling for everything to be changed from players to our manager," said Coxall.

"This isn't how we do things at the club now - we're implementing something that will give us the firm footing to progress and grow for years to come. Who expects no stumbles along the way? Not me, for one.

"A huge part of this project is to stand firm, with each other, as one club, in times of adversity, so when those stumbles happen we have the togetherness to come back stronger.

"To borrow an infamous quote - 'We go again'.

"So, in short, I back our manager, I back our players, I back our staff and I back our fans. 100%. Because, to me, we can achieve that something special. Together."