Hartlepool complete deal for former Manchester City youngster

Hartlepool United have completed their second signing of the January transfer window - adding former Manchester City youth prospect Devante Rodney to their ranks.

The 18-year-old striker arrives on a permanent deal from Sheffield Wednesday, where he has played a big role in their Under-21 side in recent months.

Rodney has penned a permanent deal with Pools, and has been handed squad number 38 at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

The frontman spent six years at the Etihad from the age of nine, before moving on to the Steel City as a teenager.

Rodney is yet to make his senior bow, after injury curtailed his development somewhat at Hillsbrough.

Announcing the striker's arrival, a club statement read: "A strong and pacey striker, Rodney has battled back from injury problems in the past but is now ready to make the step up to First Team football and sees a move to Pools at the perfect platform."

Although fit, it remains to be seen whether Rodney, who has been signed primarily as a second string player, will be involved in the matchday 18 tomorrow when Grimsby Town visit the Victoria Ground in League Two.