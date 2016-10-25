Hartlepool cup tie swiched

Hartlepool United's Checkatrade Trophy clash with Rochdale has been moved back 24 hours.

The match, which was due to take place on Tuesday, November 8, will now take place on Wednesday, November 9, at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

The final match of Pools Checkatrade campaign has been switched due to both sides having their FA Cup first round games moved to the Sunday previous.

Pools take on Stamford AFC on Sunday, November 6, which will have extended highlights shown on BBC, while Rochdale face a trip to Maidstone United.

Tickets purchased for the original date remain valid, according to the club website.