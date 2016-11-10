Hartlepool forward nominated for goal of the month award

Pools forward Nathan Thomas has been nominated for the October goal of the month award.

The 22-year-old's strike in the 3-0 win at Grimsby is in the running for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award for October.

Nathan Thomas' strike.

Thomas' effort came in the second-half of the match at Blundell Park.

With Pools leading 2-0, thanks to a Padraig Amond double against his old club, Thomas picked the ball up on the edge of the area and expertly chipped in the winner for Craig Hignett's men.

The Pools man, who has been ruled until January with a groin injury, goes up against Carlisle United's Luke Joyce and Cambridge United's Luke Berry for the gong.

Voting for the award is now open on skysports.com. It closes on Tuesday, with the winner announced next Friday.

Winners of the Sky Bet EFL Goals of the Month are chosen by a fan poll on skysports.com.

The shortlist for the poll is decided by a judging panel following suggestions from supporters via Twitter.