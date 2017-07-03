Hartlepool have players who know the National League - Woods

The National League nous of duo Carl Magnay and Nicky Deverdics is an invaluable tool for Hartlepool United this season - that’s the view of midfielder Michael Woods.

While some experts claim there is little difference between the fourth and fifth tiers, those who have played in both know they can, at times, be worlds apart.

Arduous trips to glorified Northern League grounds in front of scarce crowds is often combined with a much more physical brand of football.

But with the likes of Deverdics and Magnay in their ranks, Woods thinks Pools are well equipped for the culture shock.

“It’s important to have players like that,” said Woods, who had his own spell outside the league just three years ago when turning out for Harrogate Town.

“Mags has played in the Conference, so has Nicky Deverdics, I think he got 17 goals the season before last.

“Mags has played there at Grimsby, got to the play-off final.

“It’s good to have players in the squad with experience of the National League.”