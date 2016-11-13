Hartlepool keeper still hopeful of making international debut

Hartlepool United keeper Trevor Carson is still hopeful of making his Northern Ireland debut, despite suffering a hand injury on Pools duty.

The goalie lasted just 35 minutes of Pools 2-0 win over Cheltenham yesterday, which was Craig Hignett's men's first home league win since April.

The 28-year-old suffered a dislocated finger in a clash with Town forward Billy Waters, and was taken to hospital for assessment.

He has since been allowed to travel to Belfast, to return to international duty with Northern Ireland, having been allowed special dispensation to return to the Northern Gas & Power Stadium on Saturday morning, after being named as an unused sub by Michael O'Neill in Friday evening's World Cup qualification win over Azerbaijan.

And as things stand is still in line to make his senior international bow in Tuesday night's friendly with Croatia in Belfast.

Carson is set to be assessed by the Irish medical staff before any final decision is made on his availability

Post-match, Hignett explained: "Trevor has a dislocated finger.

"He has been sent to hospital, but Trev being Trev things he’s OK for Tuesday.

"He could be playing some part in it, but he hopes he’s going to be strapped up and be able to play."