Hartlepool lack a clinical edge - Craig Hignett

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett says his players lack a clinical edge, after watching them fail at home yet again.

A solitary Adi Yussuf strike was the difference between the sides as visitors Grimsby Town, watched by almost 1,000 travelling Mariners on the terraces, ran out narrow winners at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

But that only tells part of the tale.

Pools were unlucky not to get something, having dominated proceedings, been denied two clear penalties for handball in the first 45 and seeing a strike from debutant Sean Kavanagh nodded off the line.

And while Hignett has no qualms about his players' performance, he did have a problem with their decision making in the final third.

He said: "We played well.

"Particularly in the second-half. We controlled the game and we were the ones who were pushing.

"To come away with nothing is hugely frustrating.

"As far as the performance, the way the team looked and shape we were excellent. We made enough chances.

"If there is a criticism it was that we were not clinical enough.

"We are struggling to put games to bed - that is something we have to work on, like we do week-in, week-out."