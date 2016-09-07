Hartlepool loan men impress in reserves

Bradley Fewster and Tom Heardman gave boss Craig Hignett a nudge ahead of Hartlepool United’s League Two trip to Yeovil Town.

The on-loan duo were paired in attack for Pools Reserves who kicked off their Central League programme with a 2-1 win against York City yesterday.

Tall Newcastle striker Heardman gave Pools a first-half lead from a corner with Boro forward Fewster going close after the break before Brad Walker got the winner from a free-kick at Billingham Town.

Pools development coach Sam Collins was pleased with the contribution of the 20-year-old loan men.

“I think the game was good for both lads,” Collins told SportMail.

“They’ve both had an hour and hopefully it’s of benefit to the gaffer and Flem.

“Both worked hard and looked fine.”

Heardman scored after diverting a Kieran Green header from Walker’s 26th-minute corner past goalie Luke Simpson.

Fewster almost joined him on the scoresheet just before he was subbed but his effort went just past the far post.

“Tom got across his man well and got a touch to put it in,” said Collins.

“It’s always nice to get a goal for your new club in your first game and he’ll be pleased.

“Brad went close with a chance too, so both lads did well.

“Tom’s a good player, a bit of a target man but Brad offers something different.

“He’s more of a penalty area player and his movement is good.

“I’m not sure how much the lads have played at Newcastle and Boro but they looked fine.”

There was also a first start in a Pools shirt for triallist Isaac Assenso who got more than an hour at Bedford Terrace.

The 19-year-old spent last season at League One Scunthorpe having come through the academy of Leeds United.

Yesterday, he teamed up at the heart of the Pools defence with Ben Pollock, with Josh Nearney at right-back and James Martin on the other side.

“Isaac has been with us a few weeks,” said Collins. “An old team-mate of mine recommended him.

“He’s been with Scunthorpe and played in non-league.

“He’s done well so far and he’ll stay with us and we’ll see how it goes.”