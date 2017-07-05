Hartlepool midfielder can’t give Craig Harrison opening day inside track on former club - as they’ve changed 90% of their players

Nicky Deverdics would love to give Craig Harrison the inside track ahead of the opening day visit of Dover - but he barely knows anyone left in his former club’s squad.

The Pools midfielder, signed from Athletic last summer, spent part of last season on loan on the south coast, playing five National League games in February and March.

I won’t know anybody

And despite his very recent experiences at the Crabbie Athletic Ground, Deverdics says he only recognises THREE players on the club’s squad list.

When asked about the opening day clash, he said: “My first reaction is that I won’t know anybody.

“I knew a lot of the lads when I went back last season but for this year there has been a massive turnover of players and I think there are only three left - and of them I only know Connor Essam and Mitch Walker.

“It will be a strange because we’ll be coming up against Dover players but I won’t know them so it will be a bit different, to be honest.

“It’s a really good club though. Things went really well for me there so I have a massive affinity with Dover.

“Some of the lads have been talking about wanting to get long trips out of the way early on in the season but obviously it’s gone the other way and they’ll be coming here so it’s one I will be looking forward to.

“Now the fixtures are out it has added excitement. We can’t wait to get going.”