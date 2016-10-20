Hartlepool must end home hoodoo – Craig Hignett

Home wins are a must if Hartlepool United are to match their League Two ambitions this season, according to Craig Hignett.

The gaffer has been on the record in the not too distant past stating that he was not worried about the club’s run of games without a win at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium, which stretches back to April.

But Hignett has changed that view now.

He thinks the run needs putting to bed, starting with Leyton Orient this weekend.

“We need our first home win, the way we have played means we are unlucky not to win and if we had done the table would be a lot better,” he said.

“It’s not something we are talking about or worried about and I’m pleased with how we are playing and it will come.

“It’s a case of carrying on doing the right things.

“We want to push, want to get in the mix and be up there as high as we can.”

Even if Pools have been out of sorts at home, one man who is bang in form of late is Lewis Alessandra.

And Hignett admits he is delighted for the forward he picked up on a free from Rochdale in the summer.

“Lewy is in form, I’m really pleased for him,” he said.

“We could have moved the ball a bit quicker to him at the weekend if I’m honest, but Lewy gets in pockets of space well and moves the ball about.

“The game was there for us, sometimes you need to see it out.

“We have to start another run now, we can’t come away with nothing.”