Hartlepool must sell before they can buy in January transfer window

Hartlepool United will have to sell before they can buy in the January transfer market.

Pools boss Craig Hignett has revealed that he is keen to strengthen his squad in the winter window, with a tough tackling midfielder and defensive reinforcements targeted.

We will maybe have to wheel and deal a bit

But he says he’s unlikely to be able to bring in new men without letting players leave the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Hignett says his squad is virtually at full capacity, and he will have to “wheel and deal” next month in order to be active.

The manager, whose side are preparing to face Cambridge United at the Vic tomorrow, said: “We are probably at our limit at the moment. We will maybe have to wheel and deal a bit next month.

“We are not a club who has money to throw at it. But are looking to add the right type of player to improve us.

“If we end up selling we might be able to bring two or three in.

“If we don’t we will have to be clever about what we do.”

While any manager would prefer a situation where money is no object, Hignett is a realist.

He understands just what situation Pools find themselves in financially.

“I know what we can and can’t do,” he said. “I have to work to make this club better in the window and moving forward.

“At the moment this club is like a project. We are a work in progress.”

News of the potential lack of activity in January, with the club struggling in League Two, may come as a disappointment to some punters on the terraces.

But Hignett has urged patience among Poolies.

He is fully aware of their frustrations, but feels the current Pools squad is not something that can be fixed in just one window.

The former Middlesbrough man believes it could take a number of transfer windows to get the balance in the squad just right.

Hignett said: “We are going to need a few transfer windows to get where we want to be.

“We have tried to add goals - we have done that.

“The goals for column is good. The goals against is now something we need to look at.

“We need to keep making minor adjustments and if we can bring one in we will. If one or two have to go, they will go.”