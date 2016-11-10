Hartlepool need to take a long, hard look at themselves, says Pools midfielder

Midfielder Michael Woods thinks Hartlepool United’s players need to take a long, hard look at themselves.

Defeat to Rochdale meant it was three losses on the bounce in the Checkatrade Trophy, rounding off a sorry campaign for Pools in the controversial competition.

But due to the fact that Pools could not progress, last night’s game was billed as more than that by gaffer Craig Hignett.

Woods says it was a chance for some players to prove their worth, and sadly that was not the case.

As a result, Woods says a few in the dressing-room need to have a look in the mirror.

The 26-year-old said: “I think we need to have a look at ourselves.

“It took us to 2-0 down to really get a reaction.

“I thought we started sloppy and caused our own problems at times.

“We invited pressure in the wrong areas, but then it opened up for us as the game went on.

“We created more chances in the last 20 minutes than we had the whole game. That shouldn’t happen, really. We should have been at it from the start.”

On a positive note, Woods got his first 90 minutes under his belt, following a lenghty spell out of the side with injury.

“I was happy to be out there,” he said.

“It is up to the individual what you get out of it.

“I needed to make sure I got some minutes out of it.

“Other lads are competing for places. It was good to complete 90.”