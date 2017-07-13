Hartlepool new boy Jack is so flash!

Craig Harrison has described Jack Munns as “my type of player” after seeing him score a spectacular first goal for Hartlepool United.

Munns netted the third of seven Pools goal in the club’s second pre-season romp at Dunston UTS last night.

The 23-year-old, seeing keeper Aiden Grant off his line, chipped a beautiful shot from 40 yards. It was the Eastender’s last involvement as he walked straight off following taking a knock moments earlier.

“He’d just been clattered and I think he’s had a shot because he could not run any more,” laughed Harrison.

“What a finish and then he just casually walked off the field!

“It was a great goal.”

Such was that quality, his moment of vision received prolonged applause from all parts of the Wellington Road ground.

For the many Pools fans in attendance in a good crowd, which included chairwoman Pan Duxbury and head of recruitment, Paul Watson, it was ample proof of the gifts Munns possesses.

And Harrison told SportMail of his shock that Cheltenham Town had been willing to dispense with his services.

“Definitely,” said the manager. “He’s got an awful lot of quality.”

Munns was released at the end of his second season at Whaddon Road.

He helped the Robins to promotion from the National League in his debut campaign and while appearances were more scarce last term, it was a surprise that Gary Johnson let him go.

But Cheltenham’s loss has been Pools’s gain.

“Munnsy is a technical player, he’s confident and scores goals as well,” said Harrison.

“You need a good mix in a team, players with different type of characteristics.

“He’s my type of player.

“He’s got the confidence, he’s got the touch, he’s got ability.

“Munnsy has been a great addition for us.”

Getting a rattle on his ankle meant that his appearance lasted 30 minutes against the EBAC Northern League side instead of the hour which was planned.

Harrison hopes that he will be fit to take part in the third match of the pre-season schedule this Saturday and the hardest yet – a trip to Harrogate Town.

“It’s not a muscle injury or ligament damage, or anything like that,” explained Harrison.

“It was just a kick and that’s the best type of injury – it’s an impact injury and that can be dealt with quite quickly.

“Hopefully with treatment, he’ll be fit to get some minutes on Saturday at Harrogate.”

Only two members of the squad were missing last night, striker Devante Rodney, who has a hip problem, and Nicky Featherstone, who is recovering from summer hernia surgery.