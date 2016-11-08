Hartlepool news: FA Cup clash set to switched, Walker set for opportunity, Hignett unfazed by Port Vale challenge

Hartlepool United's FA Cup clash with Port Vale looks set to be moved.

The game, which had been expected to take place on Saturday, December 3, is now set to be switched to either the Friday evening or Sunday afternoon.

The Vale Park match has thrown up a clash with Stoke v Burnley, scheduled for a 3pm kick-off on the Saturday.

Full story: Hartlepool FA Cup tie set for weekend switch.

Meanwhile, manager Craig Hignett says his players should not fear being drawn against a League One side away from home in the competition.

"I don’t think the gap between League Two and League One is massive unless you’re talking about the very top teams so we will go there with confidence and we’ll have the lads fired up," he said.

Full story: Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett says FA Cup draw holds no fear.

And finally, the manager could be set to hand young midfielder Brad Walker a start in tomorrow night's Checkatrade Trophy dead-rubber against Rochdale.

The 21-year-old has made just one appearance, off the bench v Sunderland Under-23s, this campaign.

Full story: Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett ready to hand Brad Walker his big chance.