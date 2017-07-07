Hartlepool playing budget will be one of biggest in National League

Pam Duxbury has revealed that ‘impressive’ new boss Craig Harrison has been backed with one of the most ‘significant’ budgets in the National League – despite a challenging recent financial climate at the Vic.

However, the Hartlepool United chief executive admits the club will be running a much tighter ship this season than last.

“For this season, the feedback I have had from the National League is that Craig’s budget will be significantly higher than the average in the league,” she said.

“From last year it is different.

“The club has been loss making for some time.”We were carrying too big a playing squad.

“So while a lot of players have exited we will not necessarily be replacing all of them.

“We need to run things much tighter.”

While cuts to the size of the playing squad were deemed necessary, that has not led to a quality drain, with SIX new faces being added to the ranks as Pools look to bounce back to the Football League at the first time of asking.

When asked whether the playing squad needed to be chopped any further, Duxbury was unequivocal.

“The squad is manageable now. We are on budget,” she said.

Duxbury admits she has been impressed by the impact Harrison has had at the club so far.

And she hopes the roots of a positive, necessary relationship between herself and Harrison can blossom at Pools moving forward.

“We are forming a great partnership,” said Duxbury.

“We have got a great deal of trust.

“We both have the same outlook. I support his vision for what he wants to do with the team.

“That is an important relationship.

“I have got to empower him to do what he wants to do with the team.”

She continued: “I have been very impressed with him – I have been from very early on.

“He was the stand out in the interview. He is very hard working, meticulous.

“His drive and ambition, with no ego or arrogance around him. He is here to do a job and wants to be successful.”