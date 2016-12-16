Hartlepool's Craig Hignett given second touchline ban

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has been handed a two-game touchline ban, his second such rap of the season.

The former Middlesbrough assistant will be forced to watch tomorrow's clash with Portsmouth from the stands, as well as the Boxing Day game against Blackpool at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

This morning the FA dished out the ban to Hignett following an incident in the 4-0 FA Cup hammering at Port Vale a fortnight ago.

Midway through the second period Hignett was incensed that a supposed off the ball stamp on midfielder Michael Woods went unpunished, and was duly ordered from the dugout by referee Darren Handley.

Hignett received a three-game ban after being sent off in the away draw at Plymouth in October.

This most recent ban could not have come at a worse time for the manager, who this week lost the services of former assistant Curtis Fleming to Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

Goalkeeping coach Tony Caig and Under-21 coach Sam Collins will take on touchline duties.

Hignett will be allowed in the Pools dressing room before and after each game, but is banned from the technical area.