Hartlepool's Trevor Carson ruled out of Northern Ireland squad

Injury has forced Hartlepool United keeper Trevor Carson to withdraw from Northern Ireland's squad to face Croatia.

The Pools goalie was widely expected to play some part in the match at Belfast's Windsor Park, but a dislocated finger suffered in Saturday's 2-0 win over Cheltenham has seen him ruled out.

The news comes as a bitter blow to the 28-year-old, who looked set to become the first Pools player to win international honours in more than 50 years, and only the second ever after Ambrose Fogarty's Republic of Ireland cap in 1964.

Linfield veteran Roy Carroll has been called up as cover.

A statement of the Northern Irish FA website confirmed the news. It read: "Linfield goalkeeper Roy Carroll has been called up to the Northern Ireland squad for tomorrow’s Vauxhall International Challenge Match against Croatia at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park (7.45pm start).

"He replaces Michael McGovern, who has returned to his club Norwich City for treatment on an injury. Goalkeeper Trevor Carson is also out of the squad having picked up a hand injury playing for his club Hartlepool United on Saturday."