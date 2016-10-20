Hartlepool sign young defender

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of 20-year-old central defender Harly Wise.

The youngster, who has been on trial at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium, has signed a permanent deal after impressing in reserve run-outs against Mansfield Town and Rotherham United.

Manager Craig Hignett explained: "Harly has come up on trial and shown real hunger and determination.

"He’s a young player with bags of ability and lots of potential so we’re looking forward to working with him and making him a better player and an asset to the club."

Wise boosts Pools' defensive options at a time when central defenders are at a premium at the Vic, with Matthew Bates and Rob Jones still recovering from foot and hip problems.

It's understood Wise has been signed to primarily play in the reserve set-up, alongside fellow new boy Ben Pollock.

Wise has been handed squad number 36.