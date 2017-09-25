Hartlepool skipper: We need a 20-goal-a-season man

Hartlepool United need a number nine who is going to bang in 20 goals-plus this season.

That was the blunt message from Carl Magnay in the aftermath of a first Pools loss since the debacle that was Fylde on August 26.

Pools were beaten 2-1 at home by Eastleigh, who made full use of two defensive lapses, to score through Callum Howe and Mark Yeates, the latter goal, admittedly, a beauty.

Craig Harrison’s side piled forward in pursuit of turning the game around, but only had a superbly-taken last-minute goal from sub Jack Munns to show for a considerable amount of effort.

Subs Devante Rodney, Connor Simpson and Munns all had attempts and Magnay says Pools must be “ruthless” in front of goal.

“The goal we’ve scored has come from a midfielder,” said the club captain. “We need a number nine who is going to bang in 20 goals-plus for us.

“We have to have that if we are to be successful.

“We are creating chances but we have to be ruthless.

“Devante and Connor, in general play, have done great and they’ve ruffled feathers at the back.

“But when those opportunities land, they have to hit the back of the net, that’s their job.

“The centre-halves have been accountable this season and they [the front men] have to be accountable.

“They have to work hard throughout the week, hit the back of the net, 10, 20 times in training an they have to start applying that in games.

“We need that desperately.”

Magnay, speaking with great frankness in his media conference, was not picking on the teenage strikers for want of a better expression.

The right-back was fulsome in hispraise and admiration for the pair, but stressed tha putting a lot of responsibility on their shoulders would be asking a lot.

“Devante and Cnonor are young lads, they are still developing,” he explained.

“With a bit more nous and developing that clinical edge, they can be the men to do that.

“But, as as a club right now, we need it instantly, so it’s maybe unfair to ask 17 and 19 year-olds to be that man.

“Goalscorers are hard to come by, we know that, we’re going to have to search in that loan market or whatever.

“It is going to make the difference for us.

“We could easily have win that game 3-2 on another day.”

Magnay admitted Pools leaked two “poor goals” and held up his hands for his part in conceding the first, but added the side were frustrated not to take anything from the game.

“It’s not a defeat you are really concerned about because you’ve been outclassed or not created many opportunities,” said the 28-year-old. “That is why the frustration is times 10.

“We’ve felt we have played well enough to win the game, but we never just grabbed the opportunity.

“We need to be clinical.

“We have conceded two from set-pieces, we now that is not good enough we know that.

“The back four and, in particular, the centre halves, have taken flak at the start of the season and rightly so, it’s hasn’t been good enough at times.

“We’ve been on a great run and not conceded many goals – we are now looking at the other end of the pitch to provide us with something.”

Magnay admitted Pools gave themselves too much to do by conceding twice at the start of the second period.

“It was frustrating,” he said.

“We had two or three gears to move into – we knew that as a team when we went in at half-time.

“We hadn’t been at our best but we were looking forward to getting back out onto the pitch.

“But despite all that enthusiasm, within five minutes we find ourselves two down, but that’s football.

“We didn’t deal with the set-piece very well and I’ll take responsibility for that

“That’s the first set-piece we’ve conceded from this season.

“For their other goal, we didn’t deal with the second ball at the edge of the box, that was disappointing too, the lad’s scored into the far corner.”