Hartlepool swoop to sign ex-Leeds United and Scunthorpe defender

Hartlepool United have added centre-back Isaac Assenso to their squad after a successful trial.

The 19-year-old has been training with Pools since the start of the season and played in the reserve wins over York City and Bradford City.

Manager Craig Hignett has now moved to sign the teenager and bolster his defensive options.

"The lads have made me so welcome and now I’m just looking to get my foot in the door," Assenso told the club website.

"Everyone has been so welcoming which has helped me a lot and it’s really appreciated – we’ve got a great group of lads here and now I’m just looking forward to playing my part for the club."

Having been brought up in Leeds, Assenso joined his hometown club as a youth team player before moving on to join Scunthorpe United on professional terms last summer.

Following his release from Glanford Park, Hignett was alerted to his availability.

A deal has now been ironed out to sign the defender.

Assenso has been handed squad number 37 at The Northern Gas and Power Stadium.