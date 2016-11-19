Hartlepool team news: Carson overcomes injury to play

Hartlepool United keeper Trevor Carson has been passed fit to take his place between the sticks against Doncaster.

The goalie had been a major doubt having dislocated his finger in last weekend's home win over Doncaster, an injury that saw the 28-year-old withdraw from the Northern Ireland squad.

But Carson starts, with Adam Bartlett on the bench.

Elsewhere Liam Donnelly sits out the clash, with Jordan Richards coming in, in an otherwise unchanged XI for Craig Hignett.

Big news on the bench surrounds the return of Rob Jones to the squad, having missed more than two months with a hip problem.

Pools' starting XI: Carson, Richards, Nsiala, Bates, Carroll, Featherstone, Hawkins, Laurent, Deverdics, Amond, Alessandra.

Bench: Bartlett, Jones, Harrison, Oates, Orrell, Woods, Paynter.