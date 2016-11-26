Hartlepool team news: Craig Hignett names unchanged side

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has named an unchanged side for this afternoon's visit to Wycombe Wanderers.

The gaffer has stuck with the 3-5-2 formation and same personnel which served Pools so well in the midweek home victory over Accrington Stanley.

So, Matthew Bates, Toto Nsiala and Scott Harrison continue as a back three with James Martin playing as a left wingback and Lewis Hawkins on the right.

Nicky Featherstone will captain the side from the centre of midfield with Nicky Deverdics playing further forward. Josh Laurent completes the central three.

Goalscorers Lewis Alessandra and Padraig Amond continue up top.

Pools XI: Trevor Carson, Toto Nsiala, Matthew Bates, Scott Harrison, Lewis Hawkins, Nicky Featherstone, Nicky Deverdics, Josh Laurent, James Martin, Lewis Alessandra, Padraig Amond.

Subs: Adam Bartlett, Rob Jones, Jake Carroll, Rhys Oates, Billy Paynter, Michael Woods, Jordan Richards.