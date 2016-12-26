Hartlepool team news: Craig Hignett sticks to his guns

Manager Craig Hignett has stuck with the Hartlepool United side that battled to a creditable draw at Portsmouth last week.

Skipper Billy Paynter again leads the line, with Lewis Alessandra on one wing and Rhys Oates playing off the left.

In midfield Nicky Featherstone plays a holding role with Lewis Hawkins and Josh Laurent alongside him.

At the back Toto Nsiala is not recalled after a few horror weeks at centre-half, with last weekend's man of the match Scott Harrison preferred.

Pools XI: Carson, Donnelly, Bates, Harrison, Carroll, Featherstone, Hawkins, Laurent, OLates, Alessandra, Paynter.

Bench: Bartlett, Walker, Amond, Woods, Deverdics, Richards, Nsiala.

Blackpool XI: Slocombe, Mellor, Taylor, McAlister, Robertson, Vassell, Potts, Cullen, Aldred, Osayi-Samuel, Pugh.

Bench: Aimson, Nolan, Philliskirk, Matt, Lyness, Payne, Gnanduillet.