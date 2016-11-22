Hartlepool team news: Formation switch for Pools

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has opted for a system switch for tonight's clash with Accrington Stanley.

Pools have abandoned their usual 4-3-3 formation in order to deploy a 3-5-2, with James Martin coming in at left-back for Jake Carroll, and Lewis Hawkins playing right-back, with Jordan Richards out with a bruised foot.

Lewis Alessandra and Padraig Amond will start tonight's Northern Gas & Power Stadium encounter up top.

Brad Walker comes on to the Pools bench.

Starting XI: Trevor Carson, Matthew Bates, Toto Nsiala, Scott Harrison, Lewis Hawkins, Nicky Featherstone, Nicky Deverdics, Josh Laurent, James Martin, Padraig Amond, Lewis Alessandra.

Subs: Adam Bartlett, Jake Carroll, Brad Walker, Billy Paynter, Rhys Oates, Michael Woods, Jake Orrell.

Accrington XI: Elliot Parish, Mark Hughes, Omar Beckles, Zak Vyner, Jordan Clarke, Scott Brown, Shay McCartan, Sean McConville, John O'Sullivan, Seamus Connelly, Billy Kee.

Subs: Aaron Davies, Terry Gornell, Romauld Boco, Gary Taylor-Fletcher, Patrick Lacey, Aaron Chapman, Ross Sykes.