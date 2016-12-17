Hartlepool team news: Four changes for Pools at Pompey

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has made four changes for League Two clash with Portsmouth this afternoon.

The gaffer has revamped the side that were hammered 5-0 by Cambridge United in abject circumstances at the Northern Gas & Power Stadium last weekend.

Padraig Amond, Toto Nsiala and Nicky Deverdics are all dropped from the starting XI, while James Martin is unavailable due to injury.

In comes Rhys Oates on the right-hand side, with Lewis Alessandra called in to play on the left in what is expected to be a 4-1-4-1. Nicky Featherstone will drop back from the no 10 role to play just in front of the back four.

Scott Harrison is recalled at centre-half and Jake Carroll plays left-back.

Pools XI: Carson, Donnelly, Harrison, Bates, Carroll, Featherstone, Oates, Hawkins, Laurent, Alessandra, Paynter.

Subs: Bartlett, Nsiala, Pollock, Woods, Walker, Deverdics, Amond.