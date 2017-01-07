Hartlepool team news: New boy Kavanagh handed Pools debut

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett made two changes from the side who got a battling draw at Accrington.

In comes Sean Kavanagh for his Pools debut, just days after coming from Fulham on loan, and Lewis Hawkins is recalled.

Josh Laurent and Jake Carroll drop to the bench.

Adam Bartlett continues between the sticks, with Trevor Carson this week ruled out for the rest of the season with a shoulder problem.

Pools XI: Adam Bartlett, Scott Harrison, Matthew Bates, Liam Donnelly, Jordan Richards, Michael Woods, Nicky Featherstone, Lewis Hawkins, Sean Kavanagh, Billy Paynter, Padraig Amond.

Subs: Ben Dudzinksi, Jake Carroll, Brad Walker, Rhys Oates, Lewis Alessandra, Josh Laurent.

Grimsby Town XI: Dean Henderson, Ben Davies, Denny Andrew, Shaun Pearson, Craig Disley, Omar Bogle, Zak Mills, Andrew Boyce, Danny Collins, Brandon Comley, Adi Yussuf.

Subs: James McKeown, Dominic Vose, Kayden Jackson, Josh Venney, Tom Bolarinwa, Scott Vernon, Dan Jones.