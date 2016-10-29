Hartlepool team news: One change for Barnet trip

Central defender Scott Harrison has been recalled to the Hartlepool United first-team for today's match at Barnet.

The former Sunderland kid comes into the starting XI for Jordan Richards, who drops to the bench.

The only other switch involves Liam Donnelly yet again.

The versatile youngster is moved from the centre of defence, where he operated last weekend in the 3-1 loss to Leyton Orient, to the right hand side of the four.

Starting XI: Trevor Carson, Liam Donnelly, Scott Harrison, Toto Nsiala, Jake Carroll, Lewis Hawkins, Nicky Featherstone, Josh Laurent, Lewis Alessandra, Padraig Amond, Nathan Thomas.

Bench: Adam Bartlett, James Martin, Jordan Richards, Nicky Deverdics, Michael Woods, Jake Orrell, Billy Paynter.