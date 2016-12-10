Hartlepool team news: Striker earns recall

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett has made four changes to the side who were humbled in the FA Cup at Port Vale last weekend.

In comes skipper Billy Paynter for a rare start up top, with Lewis Alessandra dropping to the bench.

Liam Donnelly has recovered from a knee injury and takes his place on the right-hand side of a back four, with Toto Nsiala partnered by Matthew Bates in the centre.

On the left James Martin is preferred to Jake Carroll, who again is dropped.

Michael Woods, who only recently returned to the side is also on the bench, with the midfield comprising of Nicky Featherstone, who is expected to play in a more advanced role, Josh Laurent and Lewis Hawkins.

Pools XI: Carson, Donnelly, Bates, Nsiala, Martin, Laurent, Hawkins, Featherstone, Deverdics, Amond, Paynter.

Bench: Bartlett, Carroll, Walker, Oates, Woods, Alessandra, Harrison.

Cambridge: Norris, Taylor, Dunne, Roberts, Legge, Mingoia, Berry, Maris, Newton, Ikpeazu, Halliday.

Bench: Gregory, Adams, Williamson, Dunk, Dallison, Clark.