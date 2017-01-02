Hartlepool team news: Trevor Carson absent from Pools XI

Hartlepool United keeper Trevor Carson is missing from the starting XI for this afternoon's clash at Accrington.

The goalie misses out due to a shoulder problem, although the issue is not thought to be too serious.

It is not known whether it is a recurrence of a shoulder injury which has given him problems earlier in the season. Adam Bartlett deputises.

Elsewhere, Craig Hignett has stuck to the 3-5-2 which served him so well in Friday's 3-2 win over Morecambe.

Matthew Bates returns to the side at centre-back for Toto Nsiala, who left for Shrewsbury Town in a five figure deal, yesterday.

Jordan Richards also comes in for Lewis Hawkins, with Josh Laurent restored to the team, replacing Nicky Deverdics.

Pools XI: Bartlett, Donnelly, Bates, Harrison, Richards, Woods, Laurent, Featherstone, Carroll, Amond, Paynter.

Subs: Dzudzinski, Pollock, Deverdics, Hawkins, Walker, Alessandra, Oates.