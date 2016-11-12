Hartlepool team news: Trevor Carson jets in to play

Northern Irish goalkeeper Trevor Carson jetted in from international duty to take his place in Hartlepool United's starting XI.

The keeper, who was an unused sub as his nation beat Azerbaijan in Belfast, caught an early morning flight to make sure he took his place in Craig Hignett's side v Cheltenham this afternoon.

The 28-year-old spent one season at Town, playing 51 games in 2014/15 before heading to the Northern Gas & Power Stadium.

Countryman Liam Donnelly was given the nod at right-back.

The 20-year-old switches from the centre of midfield, where he operated against Rochdale in midweek, to the right of a back four, replacing Jordan Richards, who drops to the bench.

Elsewhere, Matthew Bates continues in the heart of defence but the game has again come around too soon for Rob Jones, who isn't fit enough to make the bench.

Nicky Featherstone is joined by Lewis Hawkins and Josh Laurent, fresh from signing a new deal this morning, in midfield.

Trevor Carson, Liam Donnelly, Toto Nsiala, Matthew Bates, Jake Carroll, Nicky Featherstone, Josh Laurent, Lewis Hawkins, Lewis Alessandra, Padraig Amond, Nicky Deverdics.

Subs: Adam Bartlett, Billy Paynter, Rhys Oates, Michael Woods, Jordan Richards, Jake Orrell, Scott Harrison.